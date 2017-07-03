City officials encourage safety during Fourth of July celebrations

System.Object

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - The city of Corpus Christi is reminding residents of safety precautions and ordinances ahead of Fourth of July celebrations.

It is illegal for people to pop fireworks within 5000 feet of city limits year round. People who violate this law will have their fireworks confiscated and could face a fine of $2,000.

There will be a free firework show taking place on the Bayfront during the Mayor's Fourth of July Big Bang Celebration.

The city advises residents to report any illegal activity involving fireworks by contacting 361-886-2600.

Fireworks Facts

• The use of all fireworks inside the City is illegal. This includes the beach. Fireworks must be in the trunk of the car or behind the last row of seats when being transported.

• Violators could face a citation of up to $2,000 per package of fireworks.

• Every year fireworks users suffer blindness, deafness, loss of hands, fingers and other serious injuries and burns.

• Sparklers burn at over 1,200 degrees, which can cause third-degree burns.

If You Plan to use Fireworks

• Have land owner's permission.

• Make sure you are at least 5,000 feet outside of the City limits.

• Children should be supervised by adults.

© 2017 KIII-TV