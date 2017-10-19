City Parks Department to host 'Nightmares on Swanter Street'

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This Halloween season, the Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department will host the Nightmares on Swanter Street Haunted House. The event will feature a spooky Haunted House, carnival games and fun for the entire family.

The Haunted House will be open from 7:30-10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays the weekends of Oct. 20 and Oct. 28 at the Lindale Recreation Center, 3133 Swanter Drive.

Tickets for the Haunted House are $3 per person. All children nine and younger must be accompanied by an adult if entering the Haunted House.

For more information, call 361-826-2485.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV