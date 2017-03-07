City ready to begin selecting residential streets to repair

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The process of starting to rebuild residential streets began last week with an outline presented to City Council. Engineers are focusing on which streets to repair first.

Last week, City staff made a presentation to Council showing they are ready to start the street selection process for the $11 million approved in the 2016 bond.

Valerie Gray, assistant city manager, said the staff is trying to rehabilitate streets wherever possible so that more streets will get much needed attention. This is the first year of a 15-year plan to spend some $10 million a year to repair residential streets.

According to the timetable in the presentation, after approval, selection, design and bid work, the City hopes to begin the actual reconstruction and repairs next year.

(© 2017 KIII)