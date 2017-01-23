City recommends May 6 as special mayoral election date

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi City Secretary confirmed Monday that state law mandates the City schedule a special election for a new mayor as soon as possible -- in this case, May 6.

That is the day that voters will head to polls to cast their vote for the next Corpus Christi mayor after current Mayor Dan McQueen submitted his resignation after 37 days on the job.

"The earlier the better," Councilwoman Carolyn Vaughn said.

Vaughn is currently serving as Mayor pro-tem and says Council will be voting to make McQueen's resignation official during Tuesday's council meeting. That sets into motion the process for council to call a special election to fill the soon-to-be-vacant seat.

Council will be looking at possible windows to call the special election. The first window would be Feb. 25 and the filing period for candidates would continue until March 6; but there is also a second option in which council would have until March 21 to call the election, and candidates would have until March 27 to file.

Vaughn said council will also look at who will serve as the interim mayor until the election.

Council is hoping to get all of their questions about the process and costs answered during Tuesday's meeting.

