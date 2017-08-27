City rescinds water boil advisory everywhere except Padre Island

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The City of Corpus Christi announced Sunday afternoon that the precautionary water boil advisory put in place after Hurricane Harvey made landfall Friday has been suspended every except on Padre Island.

The advisory was issued when the O.N. Stevens Water Treatment Facility lost power during the hurricane. Power was restored there late Saturday with the help of American Electric Power Texas crews, according to Mayor Joe McComb, and water sample test results were quickly sent to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Those living on Padre Island must still boil their water prior to consumption until further notice The City is monitoring the water system closely.

