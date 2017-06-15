City shows off new elevated water storage tank

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A new water tank on the southside of Corpus Christi is almost finished. It is expected to have plenty of added benefits compared to smaller tanks that are already in place.

The large tank is under construction off Holly Road, and should be ready to start pumping water in a year. It is called an elevated water storage tank.

The tank is one of four new water towers all being built in Corpus Christi. It is expected to be done next year, and the rest will be finished in 2020.

Kiii News Reporter Madeleine Dart got a look at the new tank Thursday and came back with the details.

