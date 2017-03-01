City staff presents carport fee ordinance to Council

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It is not an ordinance just yet, but the idea of charging a $50 fee to homeowners who have carports was presented to City Council for consideration.

City staff proposed something called a special use exception that calls for a carport to be located in the minimum street yard of a property zoned for single-family homes. Existing carports would be exempt, but would have to be registered by current owners who would have to pay a $50 fee.

The structure would have to be windstorm compliant and owners would have to provide pictures and a drawing showing the location on the property. Code Enforcement would then fine owners who were non-compliant.

Council took no action on the idea.

