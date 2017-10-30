City to hold auction at Police Vehicle Impound Lot Saturday

System.Object

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The City of Corpus Christi is hosting an auction at the Police Vehicle Impound Lot starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, but you can register and start looking at the vehicles online now.

71 cars, trucks, and motorcycles will be auctioned. The auction begins at 10 a.m. Saturday but the public is encouraged to drop by to register and view the vehicles from 1-5 p.m. Friday. The public can also go early and view the vehicles from 8-10 a.m. Saturday.

However, you can get a head start and view the vehicles up for auction online at www.amtauctions.com.

The auction will be held at the Police Vehicle Impound Lot at 5485 Greenwood Drive.

