City to host vehicle auction Saturday at police impound lot

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The City of Corpus Christi will auction off 124 cars, trucks and motorcycles starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Police Vehicle Impound Lot at 5485 Greenwood Drive.

The public is encouraged to register and view the vehicles for auction from 1-5 p.m. Friday. They can continue to view the vehicles from 8-10 a.m. on the day of the auction.

The vehicles for auction may be viewed online and an auction list may be downloaded from www.amtauctions.com.

