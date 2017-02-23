City to receive more than $8 million for Mary Rhodes Phase 2 pipeline

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The City of Corpus Christi will receive more than $8 million in the coming years to refinance part of the Mary Rhodes Phase 2 pipeline.

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports that the $51.3 million loan is from the Texas Water Development Board's drinking water state revolving fund. The exact terms on when the loan would need to be repaid or what the interest rate will be was not immediately available.

The pipeline is considered a critical component of a statewide plan to make sure largely populated areas have access to safe drinking water.

