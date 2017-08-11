City utilizing digital media for public budget hearings

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - City leaders are stopping in each district to familiarize residents with the upcoming city budget. A total of seven separate public hearings are being held through next week.

The City is taking advantage of some interactive software that will allow average citizens to get online through the City's website and actually make adjustments in the budget, which will be used to analyze what residents would like to see as the City finalizes the budget next month.

"Folks have an opportunity to understand not only what makes up the budget but they can comment," Assistant City Manager Sylvia Carrillo-Trevino.

Carrillo-Trevino said the interactive software is set up for each of the City's five council districts.

"They can actually increase or decrease some of the line items, give us some feedback as to where they think the money should go, and we're doing it by district, so a good idea of which districts would like to see which increases," Carrillo-Trevino said.

The interactive software has been dubbed "A Balancing Act" and you can check it out at www.cctexas.com/balancer.

She added that the almost $900 million budget next year represents a $6 million increase, mainly from property valuations. Of the budget, $237 million is for the general fund which includes public safety and parks.

"You can actually see how much of your dollar goes to public safety, museums, arts, parks, all of those things that make quality of life important to Corpus Christi," Carrillo-Trevino said.

To compliment the latest efforts at digital media, the City will broadcast one of the budget hearings on Facebook.

"Next week we'll be doing a Facebook Live so we'll be able to receive information, and folks can actually watch the slider move and see what the rest of the residents and neighbors are saying about what's important to them," Carrillo-Trevino said.

The public budget meetings are scheduled as follows:

Monday, August 14 at 4 p.m.

Janet F. Harte Public Library

2629 Waldron Road



Wednesday, August 16 at 6 p.m.

Broadmoor Park Senior Center

1651 Tarlton Street



Thursday, August, 17 at 4 p.m.

Ben F. McDonald Public Library

4044 Greenwood Drive



Monday, August 21 at 6 p.m.

Utilities Department, Choke Canyon Room

2726 Holly Road



Virtual Meeting:

Thursday, August 24 at 6 p.m.

Watch on Facebook Live, Twitter and CCTV

A virtual version of the budget meeting will be broadcast live on our

• Facebook at facebook.com/citygov

• Twitter at twitter.com/CityofCC (@CityofCC)

CCTV on the following cable providers:

Spectrum (formerly Time Warner)

- Channel 20 (with a cable box)

- Channel 10.20 Digital television (no cable box required)

Grande

- Channel 20 (with a cable box)

AT&T U-Verse

- Channel 99 (Government Access Channel)

