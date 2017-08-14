City wants residents input on latest budget proposal

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The city of Corpus Christi is in the middle of a series of public hearings on the upcoming nearly $900 million dollar city budget. In fact, one of those hearings took place Monday afternoon in Flour Bluff.

It's quite the balancing act, and city leaders want to make sure the public gets a say in where that money goes.

"The pie is only so big, you have to make choices," said Eddie Houlihan, director of budget and strategic management with the city of Corpus Christi.

The proposed budget is up from last year by $6 million, mainly from property taxes.

The police department will receive one of the biggest slices of the pie with $72.7 million dollars from the general fund. Other departments will also receive their share, but the city wants to make sure your voice is heard on where the money goes. You can do so in an interactive way from the comfort of your own home. We spoke with assistant city manager Sylvia Carrillo-Trevino who showed us how to navigate an interactive website where you can show elected officials how you would balance the budget.

All you have to do is grab your smart phone or a seat at your computer and go to http://corpuschristi.abalancingact.com/ There, you can take money away from one department, and put it towards another. You can even leave comments.

It's feed back that city leaders will review before a final vote on the budget next month.

The next public hearing on the budget is this Wednesday, August 16 at 6 p.m. It's taking place at the Broadmoor Park Senior Center on Tarlton.

