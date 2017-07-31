City workers attacked by bees

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - There were some tense moments for City workers Monday after they found themselves swarmed by aggressive bees. It happened around 10:15am right across the street from Heritage Park.

Crews were mowing and weed eating when angry bees began to fly out of an oak tree. The men fled to their vehicle for safety.

A Couple of employees were stung, but were not badly injured. Vector Patrol was called out to deal with the swarm.

