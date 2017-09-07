City's first responders to host 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi's first responders will host a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Monday at Sherrill Park, and the public is invited to attend.

Representatives from the Corpus Christi police and fire departments, along with Port of Corpus Christi Police, will be taking part in the event. The Fire Department's Pipes and Drums group will perform, as well as the Police Department's Honor Guard.

The event starts at 9 a.m., but the City is encouraging guests to arrive at 8:30 a.m. Sherrill Park is located at 222 South Shoreline Boulevard.

