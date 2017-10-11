City's HR staff receive Municipal Excellence Award

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Staff with the City of Corpus Christi were recognized Wednesday in Houston for excellence in management.

Human resources staff with the City's Learning Center received this year's Municipal Excellence Award in the Management Innovations category. Those receiving the award said they credit their success to the City's ongoing commitment to continuing education and skill development.

