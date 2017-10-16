City's Storm Water Division receives national recognition

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The City of Corpus Christi announced Monday that two national awards have been received by the City's Storm Water Division.

The Water Environment Federation presented Gold-level recognition in Innovation and also in Program Management to the Storm Water Division.

The division has successfully implemented several programs including the Inlet Basket program, which was designed to protect the bays from debris, fats, oils, and grease.

