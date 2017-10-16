KIII
Close

City's Storm Water Division receives national recognition

The City of Corpus Christi announced Monday that two national awards have been received by the City's Storm Water Division.

KIII Staff , KIII 5:23 PM. CDT October 16, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The City of Corpus Christi announced Monday that two national awards have been received by the City's Storm Water Division.

The Water Environment Federation presented Gold-level recognition in Innovation and also in Program Management to the Storm Water Division.

The division has successfully implemented several programs including the Inlet Basket program, which was designed to protect the bays from debris, fats, oils, and grease.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories