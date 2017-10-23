Clean up continues after barge fire near Port Aransas

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Work crews are still cleaning the wreckage caused by a major barge fire that broke out Friday in offshore near Port Aransas.

New photos were sent to 3News Monday showing the damage to the barge, as well as oil in the water seeping from the tanker.

The U.S. Coast Guard will resume its search for a crew member who went missing in the fire. Officials said the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Since the fire, residents have noticed oil washed up along beaches. The entries to the Port Aransas jetties remains closed until further notice.

