Cleanup continues along beach shorelines after Friday's barge explosion

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Ever since Friday morning's barge explosion crews have worked around the clock to remove the oil buildup that has washed up on the shoreline.

48 cubic yards of what is called "oily solids" has been removed from the shoreline on Mustang Island and North Padre Island.

The Texas General Land office says that six teams made up of 120 people have been cleaning the beaches following the incident.

Any wildlife that had oil on them was taken to the Amos Rehabilitation Keep at the University of Texas at Austin.



© 2017 KIII-TV