Click It or Ticket aims to make roads safe

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - TxDOT will be working with law enforcement to make Texas roads safer with their Click it or Ticket campaign.

Starting May 22, Texas law enforcement will be actively ticketing drivers and their passengers who are not buckled up, or whose children are not in the appropriate booster seat or child passenger safety seat.

TxDOT's goal is to remind Texans to buckle up is more important than ever. In 2016, 994 people died because they weren’t wearing seat belts.

That was an increase of 9 percent over the 908 unbelted fatalities recorded in 2015.

2017 marks the 15th anniversary of Click-it or Ticket.

