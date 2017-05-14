Click-it or ticket starts before Memorial Day

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Single vehcile crash leaves man in critical condition
-
DPS investigates fatal accident in Bee County
-
#1 Moody Takes Area Round Opener vs. Valley View
-
Owner's dog adopted to another family
-
Buc Days: Junior Parade
-
Harbor Bridge closed for 2 hours after accident
-
Early Runs Enough For Bishop To Advance Past San Diego
-
Bishop Softball Sweeps #18 San Diego
-
Power outage affects thousands
-
Car show benefits students
More Stories
-
Miracle Month of May benefiting Driscoll Children's HospitalApr 28, 2017, 3:12 p.m.
-
Chelsea Manning to remain on active duty, receive…May 14, 2017, 4:41 p.m.
-
Click It or Ticket aims to make roads safeMay 14, 2017, 7:53 p.m.