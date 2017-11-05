KIII
Close to 30 dead in Texas Church Shooting

Church shooting in Sutherland Springs

Briana Whitney, KIII 6:24 PM. CST November 05, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Close to 30 people have been killed after a gunman opened fire at a Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, a small town about 40 miles Southeast of San Antonio.

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident. 

Our Briana Whitney is live from the developing scene.

