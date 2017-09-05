Closer look at local shelter

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
First responder from New York got his first taste of Whataburger during Harvey help
-
Volunteers continue cleanup in Port Aransas
-
Verify: Will Hurricane Irma be a Category 6 storm?
-
Rockport Return to the Field
-
Doctor performs c-section during Harvey
-
Jonathan McComb helps Hurricane Harvey victims
-
Alan's Tuesday Morning Forecast
-
Hurricane Irma a 180-mph storm
-
Two Port Aransas officers deal with aftermath of Harvey
-
Donations overwhelm small communities
More Stories
-
Evacuees say bad conditions at local shelterSep. 5, 2017, 11:26 p.m.
-
USS Lexington turned into Harvey shelter for first…Sep. 5, 2017, 11:23 p.m.
-
Local company donates generators to RockportSep. 5, 2017, 11:21 p.m.