Closer look at proposed Exxon plant
We have heard a lot about the proposed $10 billion plastics plant that Exxon wants to build in the Portland area, but 3News wanted to speak to those who are not directly involved in the decision but take a look at it from a regional point of view.
KIII 7:02 PM. CST February 13, 2017
More Stories
-
Police clarify details about baby left in vanFeb 13, 2017, 7:12 p.m.
-
Suspect robs phone store at knifepointFeb 13, 2017, 7:09 p.m.
-
Parents raise CHD awareness for five-year-old sonFeb 13, 2017, 7:06 p.m.