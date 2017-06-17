Coast Guard medevac man from charter boat off South Padre Island

The Coast Guard had to medevac a 40-year-old man Saturday just after 11:15 a.m. from a charter boast about 30 miles east of Arroyo City.

The charter boat Thunderbird operator contacted Sector Corpus Christi to report that the diabetic man had been going in and out of consciousness and was in need of medical attention.

A MH-35 Dolphin aircrew arrived about noon and medevaced the man and transported him to Valley Baptist Medical Center.

The man's condition is unknown.

