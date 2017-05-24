Coastal Bend athlete to pass the torch at Special Olympics

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The opening ceremony for the 2017 Special Olympics Texas Summer Games is Friday night, and one of the runners holding the torch that night is from Corpus Christi.

Raymond Alvarado is a senior at West Oso High School and is honored to be carrying on the tradition.

Alvarado is one of six athletes from across the state selected to serve as a torch bearer at the Summer Games opening ceremony. It's happening at University of Texas-Arlington's Maverick Stadium.

The 48th annual Summer Games is South Texas' largest competition of the year, featuring nearly 3,000 athletes from all around the state. Events get underway on Thursday and last until Monday.

© 2017 KIII-TV