Coastal Bend Blood Center Blood Drive

KIII 12:36 PM. CST January 07, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Coastal Bend Blood Center is hosted their "Rock N' Roll Up Your Sleeve" blood drive at Cavenders Boot City on SPID Saturday. The center says they can always use more blood, especially after the holidays when there are less donations because people are traveling for the holidays. 


