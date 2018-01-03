Coastal Bend Blood Center in critical need of blood

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Coastal Bend Blood Center is in critical need of the A- blood type. Officials calculated their blood totals back in November and discovered the dip in supply.

In order to provide a safe and adequate blood supply for the Coastal Bend, more than 150 people must register to give blood each day.

Officials with the center say about one in every seven people entering the hospital will need blood. The blood center is asking for help from area residents during their "Find the hero in you" blood drive.

The drive takes place Saturday, January 6th at Cavenders Boot City from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

