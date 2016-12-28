Coastal Bend Blood Center in need of donors

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Volunteers with the Coastal Bend Blood Center were at Mestina and Carancahua Wednesday accepting blood donations. They need at least 150 pints every day through the holidays due to the higher risk of an accident during this time of year.

Because most of their donors are high school students, the Blood Center tends to see a decrease in donors during the winter break.

For more information on upcoming blood drives, visit www.coastalbendbloodcenter.org.

