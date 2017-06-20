Coastal Bend chefs put to the test during annual showdown

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - August 25, 2017

The Food Bank is hosting a chef challenge fundraising event. We are challenging chefs to create delicious, nutritious meals from ordinary ingredients that Food Bank clients might receive in a pantry box. The challenge is to turn ordinary ingredients (and a few surprise ingredients) into extraordinary dishes. Qualifying rounds will begin in July at various locations, leading up to the big event on Aug 25. At that time, chefs will be cooking live to compete in a “Chopped” style cookoff. Visit this link to learn more. Or reach out to Loretta Wille, development coordinator at the Food Bank at 361-887-6291 ext. 119.

