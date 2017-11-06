Coastal Bend churches respond to tragedy in Sutherland Springs

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Churches in the Coastal Bend have been weighing in on the tragedy that happened Sunday in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Congregations are praying for the victims and survivors of the shooting that claimed 26 lives at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.

"The horrible evil of violence has struck close to home," Catholic Bishop Michael Mulvey said in a statement released Sunday. "The Catholic Diocese of Corpus Christi unites with each of you in the pain of this tragedy."

On Monday, First United Methodist Church of Corpus Christi's Senior Pastor Pamela Dykehouse released a statement as well.

"We grieve with our brothers and sisters in Christ in Sutherland Springs," Dykehouse said. "We have security guards on our property at certain times. We will not let fear of such acts of evil prevent us from offering Christ's love to our neighbors."

The Trinity by the Sea Episcopal Church in Aransas Pass announced a prayer vigil to "pray to transform us into a people who no longer turn toward violence." The vigil will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church, which is located on Trojan Street in Port Aransas.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV