Coastal Bend College nursing program rec

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Texas Workforce Commission presented a check Monday to the Coastal Bend College in Beeville.

The check, for just over $322,000, will help future nurses train in their career. The college will have the opportunity to purchase and install equipment that will provide students with training in the program.

Over 130 students will benefit from the donation by the Texas Workforce Commission.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV