Coastal Bend Colleges to receive more funding

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - In the just completed Legislative Session, three Coastal Bend colleges did well with appropriations.

That includes Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Del Mar College and the University of Texas Marine Science Institute in Port Aransas.

Kiii Reporter Brian Burns tells us about the numbers.

Texas Representative Todd Hunter said "Texas A&M Corpus Christi is to get seven million dollars for the drone program. That's quite a huge victory. UTMSI Port Aransas Marine Science Institute. $6-million, pretty huge victory. Del Mar College and the community colleges increase in the budget which didn't happen last time. Big Victory."

All of the funding appropriations are expected to be signed by the Governor by June 18.

