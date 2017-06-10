Coastal Bend Community Foundation Scholarship Brunch

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Saturday morning the Coastal Bend Community Foundation held their 7th Annual Scholarship Awards Brunch to honor their donors and parents.

This year's scholarship awards were given to a diverse group of students from the seven-county service area who will pursue majors in arts, business, education, engineering, nursing, mathematics, and science.

To date this year, over $325,000 in scholarships has been awarded.

© 2017 KIII-TV