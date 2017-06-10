KIII
Close

Coastal Bend Community Foundation Scholarship Brunch

KIII 11:37 AM. CDT June 10, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Saturday morning the Coastal Bend Community Foundation held their 7th Annual Scholarship Awards Brunch to honor their donors and parents. 

This year's scholarship awards were given to a diverse group of students from the seven-county service area who will pursue majors in arts, business, education, engineering, nursing, mathematics, and science. 

To date this year, over $325,000 in scholarships has been awarded. 

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories