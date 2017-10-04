Coastal Bend delegation visits Washington D.C.

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce joined a delegation of elected officials from the Coastal Bend in Washington D.C. this week.

Among those on the trip were Mayor Joe McComb, TAMUCC President Kelly Quintanilla, the city managers of Port Aransas and Ingleside, and others. They met with various senators and congressmen including Rep. Blake Farenthold and Sen. John Cornyn.

Among the topics being discussed in D.C. by the delegation are the deepening and widening of the Corpus Christi ship channel and collecting uncollected sales tax.

The delegation will be returning to the Coastal Bend Thursday.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV