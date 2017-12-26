Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group looking for new executive director

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group is searching for a new Executive Director Tuesday after a recent candidate withdrew from consideration.

According to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times, the Executive Director will manage all daily operations. The recovery group is made up of several non-profit, faith-based and governmental organizations working to help in Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts.

The deadline to apply for the position is Jan. 15.

