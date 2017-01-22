CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - High winds conquered the Coastal Bend on Sunday.

Many homes were damaged and fires were started.

If this was the eerie sound of the howling wind from inside, well outside...

"This whole thing just came off so I had to try and repair it," said Elijah Lopez about his Jeep.

...was unbearable and unsafe.

"We saw you protect a car from being rammed by a Target cart," said Leila Garcia, who was trying to run errands in the severe wind.

A gas station in Hebbronville toppled over in the 50 mile per hour wind gusts, narrowly missing a truck at the gas pump.

Driscoll residents driving through a dust storm on the town's main roads.

And in Corpus Christi, Hazel Drive resident Norma Gallardo woke up to a loud bang.

"I saw parts of my roof or the shingles on the floor and on the ground," said Gallardo.

She's a single mom with no home insurance, left with severe damage to the roof and front of her home. The site brought her to tears.

"Just hoping the winds will slow down, no rain, the winds will slow down, and my roof doesn't completely come off or my ceiling fall in," said Gallardo.

On Holly and Greenwood, CCFD sent in additonal firefighters to battle a brush fire from a fallen power line. Crews were barely able to see with the dirt and soot blowing in their faces.

"It's really, really hampering firefighting," said CCFD Batallion Chief Michael Schmidt.

Officials warned people against the typical football sunday activities.

"I wouldn't even suggest barbecuing in a pit today, it's just way too windy," said Schmidt.

And while wind is no stranger to Corpus Christi, local homes and businesses were no match for it's strength Sunday.

