Coastal Bend enjoys Dollar Day at Texas State Aquarium

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Chrsiti State Aquarium opened their doors today, for a fee of 1$. Local residents have the chance to tour the Aquarium, as well as enjoy the brand new Carribean Journey.

The event began at 10 a.m. and will allow families to visit the Aquarium until 5 p.m. All Children under 2 years of age get into the event free, and parking is included with admisison.

