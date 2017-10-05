Coastal Bend faith leaders, authorities attend Interfaith Security Summit

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Protecting houses of worship is a mission that brought some of the country's best law enforcement officers to Corpus Christi Thursday.

The FBI, Corpus Christi Police Department and U.S. Attorney's Office took part in something called an Interfaith Security Summit Thursday at Del Mar College's Economic Development Center. It was a chance for local leaders of worship to learn what they should look out for when it comes to threats.

With recent acts of violence like the mass shooting at a South Carolina church in 2015, or more recently, the mosque fire in Victoria back in January, organizers said training sessions like this could ultimately save lives.

Among the topics discussed were reporting suspicious activity and investigating bomb threats.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV