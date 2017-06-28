KIII
Coastal Bend families benefit from donated fans

As we begin to deal with the dog days of summer it's easy to imagine what it's like for families and individuals who simply don't have access to air conditioning or even a fan to move the air around.

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - June 28, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - As we begin to deal with the dog days of summer it's easy to imagine what it's like for families and individuals who simply don't have access to air conditioning or even a fan to move the air around.
 
Kiii-Tv is partnering with the Salvation Army to help the elderly and disadvantaged with our Fans for Friends drive.
 
Kiii Reporter Brian Burns talked to a couple of folks who understand just how valuable a simple fan can be.

