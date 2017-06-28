Coastal Bend fire fighters get in the giving spirit with Fans for Friends

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A friendly competition between area fire departments for a good cause is taking place.

Join KIII and the Salvation Army Friday as we kick off our annual Fans for Friends drive.

The Corpus Christi Professional Firefighters Association is challenging every shift to donate at least one fan or money.

The C.C.P.F.F.A. will be picking up donations at each fire station Thursday to be dropped off at our studios.

The Salvation Army will donate those fans to families and our seniors in need.

You can join the effort here Friday on First Edition at 5 a.m.

