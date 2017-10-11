Coastal Bend Food Bank begins preparing holiday boxes

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A cold front has the Coastal Bend feeling like fall this week, but at the Coastal Bend Food Bank its already feeling a bit like Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Members of the Corpus Christi Rotary Club teamed up with the Food Bank Wednesday to prepare holiday boxes for families in need.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV