Coastal Bend Food Bank Continues to Distribute to Disaster Declared Areas

The non profit continues to offer meals to residents affected by Harvey.

Kristin Diaz, KIII 8:43 AM. CDT September 08, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - The newly renamed, Coastal Bend Food Bank, continues to offer relief for Hurricane Harvey victims who need food assistance.

Bea Hanson, Executive Director, informs viewers on their eligibility to receive free food packages from the Coastal Bend Food Bank, thanks to a new program announced today by USDA, the Texas Department of Agriculture, and Feeding Texas. 

The food boxes are a short-term measure designed to address an immediate need for food until a longer-term solution can be put in place. The 25-30 pound boxes will contain a nutritious mix of shelf-stable, USDA commodities assembled by the food bank and distributed through the food bank’s normal pantry network.

Call them today if you need help. (361) 887-6291

The following sites will have relief packages available starting today:

 

Name                                      Address                                 Days               Times

Bread for Life Pantry              826 Krill, Corpus Christi          M-F                 10am-3pm

New Beginnings Ministry        123 Doughty, Rockport          M-F                 9am-5pm

Immaculate Conceptions        107 Church, Gregory              Wed                 4-6pm

First United Methodist             106 E. Cleveland, Beeville     Sat                   8-9:30am

St. Paul AME                          531 W. Warren, Kingsville      Sat                   9-11am

Salvation Army                       1802 Buford, Corpus Christi   T/W/Th            8:30am-5pm               

