Coastal Bend Food Bank Continues to Distribute to Disaster Declared Areas

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - The newly renamed, Coastal Bend Food Bank, continues to offer relief for Hurricane Harvey victims who need food assistance.

Bea Hanson, Executive Director, informs viewers on their eligibility to receive free food packages from the Coastal Bend Food Bank, thanks to a new program announced today by USDA, the Texas Department of Agriculture, and Feeding Texas.

The food boxes are a short-term measure designed to address an immediate need for food until a longer-term solution can be put in place. The 25-30 pound boxes will contain a nutritious mix of shelf-stable, USDA commodities assembled by the food bank and distributed through the food bank’s normal pantry network.

Call them today if you need help. (361) 887-6291

The following sites will have relief packages available starting today:

Name Address Days Times

Bread for Life Pantry 826 Krill, Corpus Christi M-F 10am-3pm

New Beginnings Ministry 123 Doughty, Rockport M-F 9am-5pm

Immaculate Conceptions 107 Church, Gregory Wed 4-6pm

First United Methodist 106 E. Cleveland, Beeville Sat 8-9:30am

St. Paul AME 531 W. Warren, Kingsville Sat 9-11am

Salvation Army 1802 Buford, Corpus Christi T/W/Th 8:30am-5pm

