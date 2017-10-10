Coastal Bend Food Bank distributes food, supplies in Sinton

SINTON (KIII NEWS) - Volunteers from the Coastal Bend Food Bank set up shop at the Sinton Fairgrounds parking lot Tuesday morning to hand out supplies to those in need.

Residents lined up in their vehicles to get much-needed supplies like foot, diapers, baby wipes, etc.

The Food Bank began distributing items at 9 a.m. and plan to distribute items until they run out.

