Coastal Bend Food Bank offering relief boxes at food pantry

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - There is no lack of help in town for those who are struggling after Hurricane Harvey, and on Friday the Coastal Bend Food Bank began handing out disaster relief boxes absolutely free for anyone.

The boxes were handed out at the Bread for Life Food Pantry. The boxes contained canned goods and non-perishables as well as grocery carts with vegetables, meat, bread and daily decessities.

Several families showed up and volunteers said they are thankful that just six hours of their time will change someone's life.

"It's absolutely wonderful," volunteer Kema Austin said. "There's so many people in dire need right now. I met a couple yesterday from Rockport that lost everything. Their whole house was just demolished."

The food pantry will be open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. all week, and it is open to residents of any ZIP code.

