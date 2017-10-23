Coastal Bend gas prices drop over past week

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Average retail gasoline prices in Corpus Christi have fallen 3.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging at $2.18 per gallon Sunday.

This compares with the national average, which has fallen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.44 per gallon.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV