Coastal Bend kids gather for World's Largest Swimming Lesson

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The World's Largest Swimming Lesson kicked off Thursday morning at Hurricane Alley Waterpark in Corpus Christi.

What makes the event the world's largest swimming lesson? It is an international event that is taking place over the course of 24 hours in more than 20 different countries.

The free lesson was part of a partnership between Aqua-Tots Swim Schools, The Beach 96.5 and Hurricane Alley Waterpark.

