Coastal Bend leaders discuss the importance of desalination

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Desalination was a hot topic Monday at a special discussion hosted by the Solomon P. Ortiz Center.

Local leaders and dignitaries heard from Nikolay Voutchkov with Water Globe Consultants, a company that specializes in seawater desalination.

Desalination is the process of taking seawater and turning it into water that can be used for drinking and other purposes.

One of the messages mentioned often at Monday's discussion was the importance of desalination to industry in the area, like the Port of Corpus Christi and local refineries.

"Diversifying your water portfolio gives you the opportunity to get protected against events such as global warming, growth pressures, and also industry development," Voutchkov said. "Industry does need a reliable source of water that is not sensitive to weather patterns and conditions."

It was back in July when the Texas Water Development Board approved a $2.7 million deferred financing loan for the City of Corpus Christi. The money would be used to finance the planning costs for a possible desalination project.

