Coastal Bend man wanted for arson arrested in Colorado

ARANSAS PASS (KIII NEWS) - Developing out of Aransas Pass.

A man wanted for two warrants of arson has been captured in Colorado.

According to detectives, Johnathan Morgan Charlston --also known as John Morgan-- was responsible for setting a motorcycle on fire last week.

That blaze then spread to a nearby apartment complex on West Goodnight near Harrison Blvd. Detectives say Charlston was arrested in Mesa County.



