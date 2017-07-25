Coastal Bend nonprofits learn new fundraising techniques

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Those who work with many local nonprofits were back in the classroom Tuesday as they took part in a seminar put on by the Coastal Bend Community Foundation.

The seminar was called "Fundamentals of Fundraising Part 4" and aims to teach different ideas and techniques that will hopefully help the nonprofits raise much needed funds.

The Corpus Christi Country Club hosted the event.

