Coastal Bend police, firefighters to compete in Texas Police Games

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - First responders in the Coastal Bend are gearing up to compete in the annual Texas Police Games against police officers and firefighters from all around the state.

Officials said first responders from Annaville, Robstown and Corpus Christi will be traveling to Dallas, where the games will be held. The event aims to promote camaraderie through physical activity.

Last year, Coastal Bend responders took home third place. They told 3News this year they are ready to go for the gold.

